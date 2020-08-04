Ram Gopal Varma announces movie on Arnab Goswami

New Delhi: Ram Gopal Varma got shocked after Arnab Goswami of Republic TV talked about the Bollywood Industry in a horrible way. He decided to make a movie on the journalist.

Debate on Bollywood

It all started after Republic TV arranged a debate on Bollywood after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reacting over the debate, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “Was shocked to see #ArnabGoswami talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way ..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections ,it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not? “

In another tweet, he wrote, ” It beats me in what dumb way #ArnabGoswami can combine the deaths of Divya Bharthi,Jiah khan, Sridevi and Sushant into one case and claim that the murderer is Bollywood..incidentally the 4 deaths happened over a span of nearly 25 years”.

“And in all the four cases of Divya,Jiah,Sridevi and Sushant there were completely different people and circumstances ..But in Arnab’s mind they are all one and had been killed by an entity called Bollywood”, he added.

Ram Gopal Varma raises question over silence of Bollywood stars

Raising questions over the silence of Bollywood actors, directors, he wrote, ” And why the hell are you guys #AdityaChopra , @karanjohar , @MaeshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan and so many others are so scared of the barking #ArnabGoswami that u are hiding under the tables of ur plush offices ??? “.

Movie on Arnab Goswami of Republic TV

Continuing his attack against the journalist, the director announced that he is going to make a movie on Arnab Goswami.

I for one am feeling very strongly about this and I decided to make a film on #ArnabGoswami in which I will take the clothes off his facade and make him naked exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

My film on him is titled



“ARNAB”

THE NEWS PROSTITUTE

After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound. — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

