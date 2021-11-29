Ram Gopal Varma in tears as ‘Ladki’ trailer lights up Burj Khalifa

Abu Dhabi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) was in tears when he saw the trailer his ambitious upcoming film on world’s tallest building. The iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Sunday evening showcased the trailer of RGV’s Hindi-language film ‘Ladki’.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma shared a 68-second video of his memorable evening. “This is the most thrilling moment of my entire career to see the trailer of my most ambitious film Ladki trailer on the tallest screen in the world..I am in tears.”

This is the most THRILLING moment of my ENTIRE CAREER to see the trailer of my most ambitious film LADKi Trailer on the TALLEST screen in the world..I am in tears 🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/hmbO7TFiAS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 28, 2021

In another tweet, he wrote, “LADKI stands as tall as BURJ KHALIFA @PoojaBofficial @UFOMoviez”

He also shared an image of Burj Khalifa with his name lit on it and wrote, “AHEM ! 😎😎😎 I won’t be lying if I don’t say that I am not proud of this moment.”

AHEM ! 😎😎😎 I won’t be lying if I don’t say I am not proud of this moment pic.twitter.com/3JXhYOIbEm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 29, 2021

Touted to be India’s first-of-its-kind martial arts film, it is RGV’s most big-budgeted film to date. The film is titled Ladki in Hindi and Dragon Girl in Chinese.

The film is an Indo-Chinese co-production, jointly produced under the banner of Indian company Artsee Media and Chinese company Big People.

Going by the trailer, the film’s lead actor Pooja Bhalekar is seen doing amazing martial arts stunts in it.

“Can’t thank you enough sir @RGVzoomin. This was the happiest and most exciting moment of my life … So overwhelmed and blessed,” wrote Bhalekar.

Can’t thank you enough sir @RGVzoomin This was the happiest and most exciting moment of my life 🙏🏻🥰feeling so overwhelmed and blessed… ❤️#Ladki #RgvsLADKI https://t.co/BFwYbRc4jK — Pooja Bhalekar (@PoojaBofficial) November 28, 2021

As per the media reports, the director has paid tribute to the world-famous martial artist Bruce Lee through the film.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Ladki Trailer

This isn’t for the first time that an Indian film’s trailer has been screened on Burj Khalifa. A few weeks ago, Dulquer Salmaan’s “Kurup’s” trailer and Kiccha Sudeepa’s “Vikrant Rona” advertisement was also lit up the world’s tallest building.