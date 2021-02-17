Ram Gopal Varma praises Kangana, deletes tweet later

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter and said that the battlefield is the only place where she never feels left out. Sharing a selfie from the sets of her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’, the actress said that she was ‘born to fight’, and finds ‘solace in conflict’. She called it ‘the confessions of a hot-blooded Kshatriya woman’.

The aggressive picture, shared on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, showed Kangana in closeup, with battle scars on her face. “You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict,you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords,for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs,” she wrote.

You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict,you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords,for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs. pic.twitter.com/FLToSOqUN9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

And filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was very quick to react to her post. He lauded her for her ‘professionalism’ and went on to call her a ‘Nuclear Bomb’ in capital letters. He, however, deleted the tweet later.

In a ‘now deleted’ tweet, RGV wrote, “This is just about the most fascinating close up of an actor I have ever seen in my career as a professional film maker ..I can’t recall a single image of any actor I have ever seen with this kind of intensity and originality..Hey @KanganaTeam u are a fucking NUCLEAR BOMB.”

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet which is now unavailable

He praised Dhaakad and the intensity on her face after shooting for an action scene of her upcoming film.

Directed by Razi Ghai, Dhaakad is being shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in upcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. In ‘Thalaivi’, she will essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Recently, she shared pictures from Thalaivi and compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad,” she had written.

Kangana Ranaut has also announced standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.