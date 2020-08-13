Ram Gopal Varma shares first look of “Arnab The News Prostitute”

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma released the first look of the movie, ‘Arnab: The News Prostitute’. Sharing a clip, he wrote, ‘ARNAB
The News Prostitute
THE NATION WILL KNOW THE TRUTH behlnd what THE NATION WANTS TO KNOW’.
In another tweet, he wrote, ‘The difference is a normal prostitute takes off her own clothes to entertain others. whereas,he takes off others clothes to entertain himself ARNAB The News Prostitute’.
Earlier, the filmmaker had decided to make a movie on Arnab Goswami after Republic TV arranged a debate on Bollywood.
Reaction of Ram Gopal Varma
Reacting over the debate, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, “Was shocked to see #ArnabGoswami talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way ..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections ,it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not? “
He had also announced that he is going to make a movie on Arnab Goswami.
Arnab The News Prostitute: Ajaz Khan’s reaction
Sharing his views on the first look of the movie, Ajaz Khan wrote, ‘That’s why i call you BOSS,you do whatever you say,Except what you promised Winking faceme…BOSS..Arnab toh gaya Galat aadmi se panga le liya’.