Ram Kapoor on shooting in Covid era: Feel hesitant but not fearful

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 8:01 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 15 : Actor Ram Kapoor is not scared to return to the studios to shoot in the time of Covid-19 pandemic, but he admits that he is a little hesitant.

Kapoor will be back at work to wrap up his remaining portions in the new web series “Abhay 2”. He plays a pivotal role in the second season.

“I am normally not a fearful person, but it is also true that over the past few months, what we have seen due to the pandemic, it is a very different situation altogether. So, now that shooting has started, we will shoot for the next 10 days or so to finish this season. So, we have to go out. It is our commitment. In the post Covid-19 era, I do not feel fearful but I am a little hesitant at times. We are shooting in a close set and only removing masks when required. We are sanitising more, keeping distance and following every other rule,” Kapoor told IANS.

READ:  I-T officers asked to attend PM's web telecast 'without fail'

He says, being an actor, there is little room for fear or hesitation. “You see, I am a performer, an actor. It is a demanding job where one has to keep any element of fear and hesitation aside when the camera rolls, when I am the character on-screen. So, that is how I, rather all of us are handling the shooting process in the unlock phase,” Kapoor added.

“Abhay 2” is a crime thriller that has Kunal Khemmu playing the title role of Abhay Pratap Singh.

READ:  Rs 11.36 lakh unaccounted cash, 21 liquor bottles seized from a cop

Asked about his character, Kapoor said: “It is really tough to share anything about the character because it is one of the secretive characters. In fact, my character does not have a name, one cannot really put an adjective to describe this character. He might come across as a complete psychopath but there is a story, a cause behind his madness. It is a convoluted character.”

The show “Abhay 2” is directed by Ken Ghosh and it also features Chunky Panday, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan. The show is streaming on Zee5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Thai woman gang-raped in Haryana hotel, one held
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close