Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Muslim women stage protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The women from Sayeedabad staged a protest against the laying of the foundation stone of Ram Mandir on Tuesday.

A group of Muslim women offered prayers to reconstruct Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. They also took a pledge to continue the struggle of Babri Masjid till it is rebuilt on the same place.

Also Read Prayer Congregation by Women’s of Sayeedabad

They have condemned the illegal construction of Ram Mandir and once again declared the stance of all the muslims that Babri Masjid is and was and it will always be a Masjid for Muslims will not compromise on any inch of land of Babri Masjid.