Ram Mandir constructions will be completed as scheduled: VHP

Kanpur: Vishwa Hindu Parishad national vice-president Champat Rai on Saturday said that the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed in the stipulated time of 36 months.

Rai said this in a press conference on Saturday in Kanpur.

“The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed in the scheduled time of 36 months. It can take a month or two more,” Rai said.

He added, “The Muslim community also is actively donating in the Ram Mandir Nirman Samarpan Nidhi.”

He also requested the Rajasthan government to lift the hold on the supply of stones, which are being used to build the temple, from Bharatpur stone mine.

“Some political parties, from time to time, accuse ‘Ram Mandir Nirman Samarpan Yatra’ to be a political one. I just want to say this is not any political party’s temple, this is Lord Ram’s temple. If they call on us, we would take money from them too and keep together,” the vice-president further remarked.

Source: ANI