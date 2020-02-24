Ram Sena leader announces Rs 10L bounty on Amulya

A+ A-

Ballari: Sanjeev Maradi, an activist of the right-wing group Sri Ram Sena, has announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for killing Amulya Leona who shouted Pakistan Zindabad slogan at an anti-CAA event recently.

He was heard in a video footage asking the government not to release the woman or else he will kill her.

Maradi said: “The state and the central government should not release her under any circumstances. If she is released, we will kill her in an encounter.” He was speaking at a protest rally organised by the outfit in Ballari against Amulya Leona on Saturday.

He added: “We on behalf of Sri Ram Sena will give a bounty of Rs 10 lakh to the person who kills her.”

At an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act event addressed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru on Thursday, Amulya Leona had raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan thrice. However, Owaisi was quick to denounce her act. Amulya was later arrested on sedition charges and remanded to judicial custody.