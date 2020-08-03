Ram Temple: Advani, Joshi may join ‘bhoomi pujan’ through video conferencing

Posted By Neha Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 11:14 pm IST
Advani

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are likely to join the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 through video conferencing due to health conditions, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.
The construction work of the Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony, in which chief ministers of several states, ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the ceremony on August 5.

Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. People were seen cleaning the roads, markets and ghats.

Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close