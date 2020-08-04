Ram temple should become symbol of national unity: Priyanka

New Delhi, Aug 4 : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has welcomed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya which is to be performed on Wednesday to start construction of the Ram temple.

Priyanka in her statement said, “On August 5, the programme of Bhumi Pujan is scheduled, this programme with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation.”

The statement comes in the wake of many leaders in the Congress coming out in support of construction of Ram temple and in the strategy committee meeting held on Thursday last week leaders of UP expressed their views that Congress should support the construction of the temple.

“In Indian subcontinent and in the world Ramayan has put a stamp on every mind and the story of Bhagvan Ram, Sita and name of Ram is a catalyst of connecting humanity,” said Priyanka.

Congress spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari also congratulated the people of the country on the historic occasion.

The Congress has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which paved the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Congress leaders are now trying to claim credit as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi wanted to build the temple.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya, ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram temple, and checked the preparations for the mega event. The Chief Minister also went to the Ram Janmabhoomi site and inspected the security arrangements for the event as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend in the event on Wednesday.

Adityanath also went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers and then went to the Saket Mahavidyalaya where a helipad has been constructed for the Prime Minister’s helicopter to land.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.