Ram temple Trust applies for permission to accept funds from abroad

Devotees from foreign countries have started sending donations for the Ram temple to the Trust

By Mansoor Updated: 23rd September 2020 1:00 am IST
Ayodhya: The Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has applied for permission from the central government to accept foreign donations for the construction of Ram temple here, a Trust official said.

Devotees from foreign countries have started sending donations for the Ram temple to the Trust, its office in-charge Prakash Gupta said.

On Tuesday, the office received a cheque of 1,500 dollars from an American citizen of Indian origin. The Trust will soon open an NRI account where the donations in foreign currencies will be deposited, he said.

Since the ground-breaking ceremony on August 5 for the Ram temple, donations have been pouring in, and the Trust’s funds have risen to Rs 75 crore, he said.

“The Trust is receiving regular donations from devotees in the country. Now devotees in foreign countries are donating through cheques, mostly indifferent foreign currencies,” Gupta said.

“The Trust has applied for permission from the government of India to receive these foreign donations. The permission is likely to be granted soon, after which the Trust will open an NRI account in Punjab National Bank,” he said.

Gupta said people in large numbers are offering cash donations varying from Rs 11 to Rs 11,000.

Source: PTI
