Ram temple trust Chief tests COVID positive, shared the dais with PM in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das, a senior government official said here.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 13th August 2020 1:27 pm IST
Lucknow: The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The chief minister has spoken to the Mathura district magistrate (DM) as also to Dr Trehan of the Medanta hospital and requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility, the official said.

He has also directed the DM to provide all possible support for extending the best possible medical attention.

Das had recently shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Source: PTI
Tags
