Ram temple trust meeting in Ayodhya postponed

A+ A-

New Delhi: The proposed meeting of the Ram temple trust which was scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on March 3 and 4 has been postponed. Now this meeting will be held in Delhi after Holi.

According to trust sources, the meeting has been postponed due to non-availability of members and the time taken by the technical team of the construction committee to prepare the initial ground report. Now this meeting will be held in Delhi.

In this meeting itself, the date of Bhumi Pujan will be decided for the construction of Ram temple. According to sources, the construction of the temple has been entrusted to Larsen & Toubro, which has offered to work for free.

The Bhoomipujan for construction of the temple will now be decided only after April 2 as it is the Ram Navami. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the Bhoomi Poojan.

The date will be announced keeping in mind Prime Minister’s availability and auspicious time.

Meanwhile, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the temple construction committee, returned to Delhi on Sunday evening after visiting Ayodhya. It is being said that he will meet the Prime Minister and give a report related to the construction work.

Mishra went to Uttar Pradesh on Friday. After meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he inspected the Ramjanmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Saturday. He visited the makeshift temple where Ram Lala idol is kept and held meetings with the engineers. The team of engineers will conduct technical tests and then prepare a report to the committee by March 25.