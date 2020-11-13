Ram Temple Trust: Nirvani Akhara Head sends legal notice Home Ministry

New Delhi: Head of Nirvani Akhara, Mahant Dharam Das sent a legal notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Allegations

He termed the existing trust as “illegal” and asked Central Government to form and regulate trust as per the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court of India.

He also alleged that people who were involved in the litigation since 1949 were ignored in the trust whereas, people who joined it after 1989 were given importance as they have political affiliation with the ruling party.

Mahant Das also alleged that Home Ministry is dividing Hindus by making scheduled caste member as all-time trustee.

Suggestions, ideas sought

Earlier, the trust had sought suggestions and ideas to develop a 70-acre campus surrounding Ram Temple in Ayodhya. While temple design, the main structure, being built in traditional Nagara style has been designed by specialist consultants, it is for the facilities surrounding the temple for which Teerth Kshetra Trust has sought suggestions.

The trust has sought suggestions and designs from people on a voluntary basis who would like to be associated with the temple for facilities like Pushkarni, Yagya Mandapam, Anushthan Mandapam, Kalyan Mandapam and for the celebration of rituals like Ramjanmotsava, Hanuman Jayanti, Ramcharcha, Sita Vivaha.

“These (designs) should be based on Vaastu or Sthapatya Veda, known as Indian Science of Architecture,” reads the advertisement by the trust. It also seeks designs for a Gurukul with residential facilities for 51 students and their acharyas.