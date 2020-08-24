Ram Vilas Paswan admitted in hospital, condition stable

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 1:22 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 25 : Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, who is hospitalised due to heart and kidney problems, is said to be stable. Sources said that he may be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after routine checkup.

Paswan has been admitted to Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi since Sunday.

Sources said that Paswan went to the hospital for routine checkup, is interacting with his personal staff over phone and gave them the necessary instructions.

Paswan is already suffering from kidney and heart problems and has been undergoing treatment for a long time.

Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan is one of the senior most ministers in the Modi government. Last year, he handed over the command of the party to his son Chirag Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan has been very active in implementing the free grain distribution scheme run by his ministry during the Corona period.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

