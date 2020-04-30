Ramadan: On-duty cop offers namaz on deserted street of Guntur

Guntur: During the holy month Ramadan in which Muslims perform rituals with zeal and devotion while fasting and worshiping throughout the day. Likewise, the assistant police inspector offered his prayer during a lockdown duty on Sunday in Guntur city. His colleagues also stood by him in support of his friend’s prayer.

This is a captivating scene in Guntur city of Andhra Pradesh. Assistant Police Inspector Karimullah, who firmly believed that duty, should be followed and religious observance should not be interrupted. This photo is currently circulating on social media. Many people who saw this photo have taken the heartache of the other policemen who stood guard not to interrupt the officer’s service and the prayers of a colleague.

Karimullah is working as an Assistant Sub-Inspector at the Lalapet Police

Station in Guntur. He offered this prayer while he was on lockdown duty. In the meantime, some have objected to prayers in the street. Some said that there were other places besides the road where prayers could be offered.

In Guntur coronavirus is highly susceptible to Andhra Pradesh. Thus, it is identified as the Red Zone. Doctors and police have been busy on duty since the coronavirus infection. The police serve for more than thirteen hours a day.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.