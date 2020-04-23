Ramadan in India: These states to observe holy month from tomorrow

New Delhi: In some states of India, Ramadan will be observed from tomorrow..

As per ANI tweets, Kerala and Karnataka will observe the holy month from 24th April. It is also reported that in Karnataka, the moon was sighted at Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts whereas, in Kerala, it was sighted at Kappad in Kozhikode.

Month of Ramzan to be observed from tomorrow in Karnataka. The moon was sighted at Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts today. — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Month of Ramzan to be observed from tomorrow in Kerala. The moon was sighted at Kappad in Kozhikode. — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries, the crescent is not yet sighted. However, the holy month is likely to start on 24th April. However, the final date can be confirmed only after the sighting of crescent.

It may be mentioned that this year, most of the Muslims across the world will observing the the holy month under lockdown as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is lingering.

WHO issues guidelines

Earlier, World Health Organization (WHO) had also issued set of COVID-19 guidelines for religious practices during the month.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.