Ramadan Report Card: The First 10 Days

We’ve almost reached the end of Ramadan’s first 10 days, and it’s scary how fast they’ve passed.

For a number of us, we’re moving full speed ahead with our goals Alhamdu lillah. For others, we want to kick ourselves for the time we’ve wasted not doing so.

Regardless of what our situation is, it’s always helpful to engage in self-evaluation. Umar ibn al Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, once said, ”Hold yourself accountable before you are held accountable, and weigh your deeds before they are weighed for you.”

With that in mind, here is a sample report card you can use to grade yourself with to measure how well you’ve used the blessed month’s first 10 days.

Grading Standards:

A: My Ramadan is excellent and I’m reaching my goals

B: My Ramadan is very good but needs improvement

C: More conscious effort needs to be put in using my time in Ramadan wisely

D: I think I’m giving up on my goals too easily in Ramadan

F: Is it really Ramadan?

SUBJECTS:

PRAYERS

All five completed on time

All five completed within the first hour of prayer time

Necessary Sunnahs prayed

Extra Sunnahs prayed

Participation in Taraweeh prayers

QURAN

Reading

Memorization

Listening

DUA

Making Dua with every prayer

Dua lists being used during critical times (e.g. fast breaking)

CHARITY

Zakat paid (if you pay in Ramadan yearly)

Weekly Sadaqah

Non-monetary Sadaqah (e.g. smiling, removing harmful thing from road, etc.)

Participation in service work (e.g. feeding the hungry, making lunches, etc.)

BEHAVIOR

Avoiding backbiting

Avoiding lying

Avoiding arguing

Respecting parents and/or other elders

Being kind to children

Avoiding arrogance

Controlling anger

Avoiding overeating

Avoiding food wastage

Keeping in touch with relatives, especially parents.