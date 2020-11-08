Ramanathan finishes runner-up at Eckental Challenger

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 4:00 am IST
Ramanathan finishes runner-up at Eckental Challenger

Berlin, Nov 8 : India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan on Sunday finished runner-up at Eckental Challenger after losing 6-4, 6-4 to American seventh seed Sebastian Korda in the final.

It was Korda’s first professional singles title at any level and it fetched him 100 ATP points. Ramanathan, meanwhile, picks up 60 points.

Ramanathan, celebrating his 26th birthday on the day, had six aces and nine double faults in the match that lasted an hour and 23 minutes.

Korda, 20, won nine points more than the 206th ranked Indian and and converted three of five breakpoints to make it a straight forward affair.

The result remains Ramanathan’s best of the season, although he missed out a chance of winning a maiden title on the tour. He reached the final after beating Germany’s Marvin Moller 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday.

READ:  Vijay Varma: I am in a space where I am craving to create more

Ramanathan’s previous best finish this season was when he reached the quarter-finals of the Bangkok Challenger II.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 4:00 am IST
Back to top button