‘Ramayan’ cast lauds Bhumi Pujan at Ram temple site

Mumbai, Aug 5 : The cast of the 1987 Doordarshan series, Ramayan, lauded the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman respectively in the popular TV series, took to social media to express joy.

Arun Govil tweeted from his verified account in Hindi. “This day will be written in golden letters in history. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of Lord Ram’s devotees across the whole world is coming true. My warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram,” he wrote.

“This is a great victory for all Indians.. jyot se jyot jalate chalo ram ka naam japte chalo (keep sharing the light, keep chanting the name of Ram) #ayodhya #RamMandir,” shared Dipika Chikhlia from an unverified Twitter account.

“Aaj 5 August Ek aitihasik din, 15 August Ki Tarah aaj ka din bhi Hamesha Yad Kiya jaega bharatvarsh ke Itihaas mein Ram Mandir ke shilanyas ke roop mein Jo 500 Sal purani samasya ka hal hai Sabhi Bharat vasiyon ko bahut bahut shubhkamnayein aur badhai jai Siyaram (today 5 August is a historical day, just like 15 August, this day will also go down in the history of India for the laying of the foundation stone of the Ram temple, which is a solution to a 500-year-old problem. My warm greetings and best wishes to all the citizens of India. Jai Siyaram),” tweeted Sunil Lahri from an unverified account.

Late actor Dara Singh used to play Hanuman in “Ramayan”. His son, actor Vindu Dara Singh, tweeted from his verified account: “After 500 yrs of Vanwas, Lord Ram, Sitaji, Laxmanji and Lord Ram’s ardent devotee HANUMAN r back in Ayodhya! Let’s all light a diya today and pray to the Lord that his return shall also bring Ram Rajya.”

