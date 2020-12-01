‘Ramayan Cruise Service’ on Saryu river in Ayodhya soon

New Delhi, Dec 1 : In another push to tourism at the birth place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the Union government will launch a ‘Ramayan Cruise Tour’ on the Saryu river in the holy city soon.

The project was reviewed by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, at a meeting on Tuesday for the implementation of the cruise service.

“It will be the first-ever luxury cruise service on the Saryu river in Ayodhya. It aims to give a mesmerising experience to the devotees with one-of-its-kind spiritual journeys while cruising through the famous ghats of the holy river,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

The cruise will be equipped with all the luxury comforts and facilities along with essential safety and security features at par with the global standards. The interiors of the cruise and the boarding point will be based on the theme of Ramcharitmanas.

The fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty of the ghats. The cruise will be equipped with kitchen and pantry facilities for the comfort of the tourists. It will have bio toilets and a hybrid engine system for ‘zero effect’ on the environment.

Tourists will be taken on the ‘Ramcharitmanas Tour’ of 1-1.5 hours duration, featuring an exclusively made video film of 45-60 minutes, based on Ramcharitmanas, covering the period from the birth of Lord Ram to his ‘Rajyabhishek’. The entire tour will cover an approximate distance of 15-16 km.

There will be several activities and selfie points inspired by different episodes of Ramayan. The tour will be followed by Saryu Aarti, in which every member will be able to actively participate.

Approximately 2 crore tourists visit Ayodhya every year, as per UP tourism data. After the completion of the Ram Temple, it is to be believed that the inflow of tourists will go up further.

The ‘Ramayan Cruise Tour’ will not only attract a large number of tourists, but it will also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

