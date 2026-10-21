Ramayana: Yash makes a special request to fans ahead of release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment is set for a Diwali 2026 release

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Hyderabad: Yash has a request for audiences gearing up to watch Ramayana: Part One. Speaking at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad, the actor urged viewers to approach the film with an open mind instead of focusing on minor flaws in its visual effects.

The actor, who plays Ravana and also co-produces the film, backed producer Namit Malhotra’s ambition to take Indian storytelling to a global audience. He highlighted the personal and financial risks involved in mounting a project of this scale.

Yash’s appeal went beyond the film’s VFX. He expressed concern that discouraging producers willing to attempt such ambitious projects could set back similar efforts in Indian cinema. He also stressed that Namit had listened to criticism and worked on improving the film.

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Calling for support across language barriers, Yash reached out to fans of Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. His message was to come together and help showcase Indian cinema to the world.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment is set for a Diwali 2026 release. With Yash asking audiences to give the film a fair chance, will his appeal strike a chord with moviegoers?

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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