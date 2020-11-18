Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to be conferred with prestigious Vatayan International Summit Award

New Delhi, Nov 18 : Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will receive the prestigious literary honour: the International Vatayan Summit Award, on November 21.

Nishank is a noted author and has published a number of books. The Minister is the recipient of several literary honours in the country and abroad in the past.

The Vatayan international awards are mostly given at the House of Lords or the Nehru Centre, London, but this year the function will be held virtually.

He will be given this award for his outstanding service to literature at the annual awards ceremony of Vatayan.

The organisation Vatayan, the recipient of the Frederic Pincott Award in 2014, was established in 2003, on the birth anniversary of iconic English poet William Blake.

Dr Nishank is not just a politician but also an accomplished writer. While active in politics, he has written more than 75 books which have been published in more than 10 languages. These include a poetry collection and fiction as well.

The Education Minister said that such awards are important towards the globalisation of the Hindi language and he dedicates such awards to the Hindi language and the country.

He said that organisations that are working selflessly in the field of literature deserve to be hailed.

Famous poet Manoj Muntashir will also be conferred with the International Vatayan Literary Award at the event.

Among the winners of the Vatayan award are Kesari Nath Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, Javed Akhtar, Nida Fazli, Kunwar Bechain, Rajesh Reddy, Lakshmi Shankar Bajpai, Dr. Pushpita Awasthi, Naresh Shandilya, etc.

Source: IANS

