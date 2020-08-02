Rami Malek ‘moving to London to start family’ with girlfriend

London, Aug 2 : Actor Rami Malek is reportedly planning to move to London to start a family with his girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

Rami and the British actress, who played his on-screen lover Mary Austin in the 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody”, are said to be hunting for a house together, reports mirror.co.uk.

The pair are said to be enjoying a more anonymous life in the UK compared to back in Los Angeles.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “They’ve been looking at mansions in North London. They plan on settling down and starting a family here as Rami doesn’t get much privacy when he goes out in LA these days.”

Back in April 2018, there were reports that suggested Rami was falling for London as much as he was for Lucy.

A source had said at the time that the “Mr Robot” star would “visit her in London all the time” after four months of dating.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.