Ramky Enviro to set up vehicle recycling facilities across India

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) today announced the setting-up of a nation-wide network of End of Life (EoL) vehicle recycling facilities. These facilities will deploy automated technologies towards dismantling, depolluting and shredding to maximise recycling and resource recovery.

The announcement was made by REEL on the occasion of World Environment Day. REEL’s nation-wide network of world-class ELV facilities can accelerate fleet renewal based on cleaner fuels, newer technologies and zero-emission alternatives such as electric vehicles, said a press release from the company on Friday.

In the first phase, REEL ELV recycling facilities will be developed at locations near Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Adityapur and Chennai. In the next phase, the network will expand to over 25 locations across India, the release added. REEL will also partner with leading automotive companies in both the passenger and the commercial vehicles segments as part of this initiative.

Ramky Enviro (REEL) is one of Asia`s largest player in waste management and recycling space. The company’s sustainability program, it says, is deeply into its core business activities and is in line with key sustainable development goals like climate action, sustainable communities and responsible consumption.