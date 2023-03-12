Ramzan 2023: UAE announces working hours for federal employees

This year, Ramzan is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23.

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 12th March 2023 1:01 pm IST
Photo: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced Ramzan working hours for employees at federal agencies and ministries.

According to a circular from the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 am to 12 pm on Friday.

Federal ministries and departments will be allowed to implement flexible work schedules or work remotely.

This year, Ramzan is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23, but the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the moon-sighting committee.

