Ramzan sales: Absence of clear cut guidelines confuses traders

Hyderabad: The trader community in the city is in a fix over the absence of clear-cut guidelines from the state government. There was a wave of optimism when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced in the Assembly that no lockdown will be imposed.

However, the traders’ optimism was short-lived as barely after two days from the CM’s announcement the State chief secretary Somesh Kumar announced new curbs on religious gatherings, celebrations, and festivals.

No sales/exhibition official is in a position to say whether or not permissions would be granted for sales and exhibitions in marriage halls or other places during the holy month.

Earlier the traders in Hyderabad and Secunderabad were gearing up to hold sales/exhibitions in open spaces with social distanching during the holy month of Ramzan. But the new curbs are likely to impact Ramzan sales.

It is high time the state government must issue clear-cut guidelines regarding sales/exhibitions during the holy month of Ramazan. The traders have barely 15 days to complete their preparations.