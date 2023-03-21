Ramzan, Sri Rama Navami, Hanuman Jayanthi: Hyderabad police hold meet

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand said that measures will be taken for the peaceful and safe celebration of three upcoming festivals in this month in a video conference with police officials from across the city.

As Ramzan, Sri Rama Navami, and Hanuman Jayanthi are falling in the same month, he instructed the officers to remain vigilant and enhance visible policing to render swift responses. Joint inspections with other departments along the procession routes were mandated.

To avoid inconvenience to devotees and commuters, Anand stressed crowd monitoring and traffic management at religious places. Further, the officials were instructed to work beyond their working hours during the festive month.

The commissioner stressed the need to keep a close tab on hate mongers and netizens who post blasphemous or instigating posts on social media. Directives were given to file cases and expedite the issuance of notices to the perpetrators.

Directions were given to all the officials to closely monitor and minimize delays in the movement of processions. Joint operations with various departments were mandated along the procession routes.

“Bind overall communal rowdies, suspects sector-wise and police station-wise. Revive peace committees and on board members who have genuine intent to serve the community,” he added.

The city police chief said, “The new Drones & Cameras Maintenance Organisation (D-CAMO) will coordinate with all police stations to take up repairs and maintenance of cameras in the city,” said the city police

Commissioner Anand emphasised the importance of anti-sabotage checks and liaising with other emergency services during the upcoming festivals. He urged everyone to work together to ensure that the celebrations are conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents.