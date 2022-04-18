Ramzan to be observed twice in 2030

Hijri year has 11 days less than the Gregorian Calendar

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 19th April 2022 8:43 am IST
When will be the first day of Ramzan 2022?
Ramzan is the month-long fast observed by Muslims around the world.

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramadan will come twice in the year 2030 as the beginning of the year will coincide with Ramzan and similarly the ending of this year will witness the onset of the holy month. 

Such a situation was witnessed in the year 1997 as Ramzan began in the second week of January and then the moon of Ramadan was cited on 31st December of the same year. 

The Hijri year has 11 days less than the Gregorian Calendar.  According to the Arab astronomer Dr Khalid Al Zaqqaq, the Gregorian year of 2030 will witness Ramzan twice. “The Ramzan in 2030 will begin in the first week of January and similarly the holy month will also set in at the end of December”, he said.

MS Education Academy

The Islamic Hijri calendar has 354 or 355 days while the Gregorian Calendar has 364 or 365 days.  

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button