Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj tie the knot

By Sameer Published: 10th August 2020 10:23 am IST
Rana Daggubati
Courtesy "twitter/filmfare"

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony here over the weekend.

Three-day nuptials

The duo, who had three-day nuptials starting from haldi and mehendi ceremony, tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of family and close friends.

Bajaj wore a cream and golden lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, for the ceremony.

The fashion designer posted a picture on Instagram describing the garment and wrote that it was embellished with hand done zardozi work, which took close to “10,000 manhours” to make.

Complementing the bride’s trousseau, the “Baahubali” star sported a light golden dhoti-kurta.

Wedding evening

The wedding evening also saw Daggubati’s industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is married to Daggubati’s cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a family picture from the festivities.

“#RanaWedsMiheeka the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family,” Samantha wrote.

The couple made their relationship official in May.

Source: PTI
Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close