Rana Daggubati reveals he was born with ‘failed kidneys & high bp’

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati recently appeared on Samantha Akkineni celebrity talk show Sam Jam which is airing on Telugu OTT platform Aha. While speaking to Samantha he opened up about the severe health complications he faced.

Rana Daggubati on his health condition

On the talk show, Rana Daggubati recalled how he faced health issues during his recent film shooting. “I had to start shooting for Aranya. For the film, I had to use a different lens for my eye for which I had to get Lasik surgery done. So, I went to the hospital where the doctor told me that my blood pressure was unstable due to which the operation could not be carried out,” the actor said.

“I was trying to wrap my head around what happened. I was asked to go to another hospital where after several tests, I was informed that my blood pressure was 220/190. By 10 in the night, the head of the hospital told me that there is something wrong with me, but they have not been able to figure it out yet,” Rana Daggubati recalled.

Rana then told the audience that he flew to the US for treatment. The doctors there identified the actual problem.

“I flew to the US with my father where I was tested for three days. The doctor informed, ‘You were born with high blood pressure because of which a bunch of damages have happened to your body. You have failed kidneys and calcification around your heart.”

He further added that he was having a 70% chance of a stroke or a hemorrhage and 30% chance of death during that period which he called “a pause in his life.”

Further, Rana Daggubati spoke about his motivation for overcoming his health issues and said, “For me, I drew my strength from my mother and my family. Second, came movies.”

Samantha Akkineni’s Sam Jam show

South star Samantha Akkineni’s celebrity talk show ‘Sam Jam’ started airing from November 13 on Telugu OTT platform Aha, presented by Allu Arjun. The episode featured Vijay Devarakonda as celebrity guest.

According to sources, the show will have guests like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

The Sam Jam Samantha episode featuring Rana Daggubati is currently streaming on Aha.

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of Haathi Mere Saathi, directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film was scheduled to have a worldwide release on April 2. However, it got postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On personal front, Rana Daggubati got married to his lady love Miheeka Bajaj in a traditional wedding ceremony on August 8 this year in Hyderabad.