Rana Daggubati trolls Filmfare magazine for spelling his name wrong

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati on Thursday trolled Filmfare magazine for spelling his name wrong in a tweet.

In response to ongoing pandemic and surging COVID-19 cases, the official Twitter handle of Filmfare recently shared Rana’s look from his latest Tamil movie Kaadan and wrote, “Our reaction to the second wave of the pandemic…#RanaDagubatti.” Replying to the tweet, Rana Daggubati wrote, “That’s also my reaction every time you spell my name wrong.”

😂That’s also my reaction every time you spell my name wrong 😑 😅 https://t.co/iCWGasEggE — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 25, 2021

The same picture was first shared by Rana Daggubati on his social media ahead of the film’s release. In the monochromatic pictures, Rana can be seen standing with a stick in hand and lost in thought. His expressions also appear stressed in the photos. He is seen wearing ragged clothes. The elephant’s trunk wraps around his neck as if giving support.

Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, Kaadan is Tamil language film which released today. It’s Hindi version has been titled ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ and Telugu version as ‘Aranya’.

However, on Tuesday announced Haathi Mere Saathi’s big screen release has been put on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Hindi version was supposed to arrive in theatres on March 26 along with Tamil and Telugu versions, Kaadan and Aranya, respectively. The film’s producer Eros International issued an official statement, saying, the team is deferring the release given the “COVID-19 situation in Hindi markets.”

Besides Rana Daggubati, who stars in all three versions, Haathi Mere Saathi features Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.