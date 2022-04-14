Ranbir-Alia wedding: Guests arrive to bless the star couple

Mumbai: As the celebrations unfold for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, several guests were seen swarming the wedding venue – Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

While Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor arrived with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Kapoor too was seen at the venue.

From the bride squad, her mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, dad Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt were papped outside Ranbir’s Pali Hill house.

Luv Ranjan, who is directing an untitled film with Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, too was seen arriving in style for his actor friend’s special day. Other guests who were seen attending the festivities included Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Ayan Mukerji.

As per reports, the Ambani family too has been invited for the function as the Ambanis’ security officials were clicked outside Vastu residence. Reportedly, Yusuf – the security in charge for the wedding was heard telling paparazzi that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will come out for a picture around 7 p.m. on Thursday.