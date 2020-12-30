Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get engaged today in Rajasthan: Reports

Mumbai: Days after confirmation about their marriage, the much-in-love couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted out of Mumbai with their family members Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat, and Samara Sahni, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt. Reportedly, the whole family has headed to Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

Later, another power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also joined them. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor and Adar Jain are also in Ranthambore and Karan Johar, who is in Goa at present, is expected to arrive.

As per reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to get engaged in the presence of their family and close friends in a low-key affair.

A source has informed the portal, “They are all staying together at Aman Hotel in Ranthambore. At first, we all thought it’s a vacation to bring in New Year, but with full attendance of RK and Alia’s close pals, we are forced to think if they are getting engaged today. We heard from someone that a closed engagement ceremony might take place in hotel today.”

However, there is no confirmation from the family or any of their friends yet.

This news comes after Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his wedding recently. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir claimed that if the pandemic had not hit the globe, Alia and he would have been married by now.

Earlier this year, a lot rumours were doing rounds that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tieing knot by the end of 2020. However, due to Coronavirus and death of Rishi Kapoor, all the plans supposedly got pushed.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.