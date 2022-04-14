Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding ceremony

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neetu Singh with her daughter Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat Sahani after attending the wedding of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during their wedding ceremony, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. The wedding venue was at Vastu, the apartment block the actors live in. (PTI Photo)