Ranbir Kapoor reveals about his 'first wife', 'Haven't met her...'

Mumbai: Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April this year after dating for five long years. The couple tied the knot at Ranbir’s home in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. They are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

But do you know Alia Bhatt is not Ranbir Kapoor’s first wife? Yes, the Brahmastra actor himself revealed it! But there is twist behing this.

In his recent conversation with Mashable India, Ranbir Kapoor shared a bizarre incident where a female fan got wedded to the gate of his Mumbai mansion. “There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. There was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy,” he said.

“I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point,” Ranbir added.

Alia Bhatt, on Monday, took to her Instagram to share her pregnancy news with her fans and followers. Sharing a photo from her sonography session, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” Her news has left everyone elated.

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Brahmastra. They will be seen sharing screen space with each other for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera.