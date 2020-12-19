Ranbir Kapoor to star in Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga’s next

Mumbai: Tollywood director Sandeep Vanga Reddy catapulted overnight stardom after his Telugu directorial Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarakonda and it’s remake in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor. Although both the films received a lot of flak from the audience for being misogynistic, its box office numbers spoke a different story.

Earlier in June this year, a lot of reports were being circulated regarding Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s next Bollywood film which will star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Later it was confirmed by Kabir Singh producer producer, Murad Khetani who also revealed the genre of the film as a gansgter drama.

The film was earlier titled Devil and was scheduled to go on floors after Ranbir completes Brahmastra and Shamshera. But now, as per the latest reports, the much awaited film’s title has undergone a change.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sandeep Vanga has decided to change the title since Devil has been registered with Sajid Nadiadwala. The veteran producer has declined the request to part with the title rights since he is planning to use the title for the sequel of Kick. In the first part of the Salman Khan starrer, the protagonist assumes the pseudonym of Devil while undertaking his vigilante activities. Since Devil had caught on, Sajid Nadiadwala wants to retain the title of Devil.

Ranbir Kapoor’s next with Sandeep Vanga Reddy is now expected to be titled Animal.

‘Animal’ will be a rustic, gangster drama. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor had already Sandeep Vanga and other film producers to discuss the plot and script. Reportedly, the had liked the story and gave thums up to the makers.