Ranbir not standing up for girlfriend Alia Bhatt amid nepotism controversy?

By Rasti Amena Published: 26th August 2020 3:59 pm IST

Mumbai: The past two months have been extremely agonizing for actress Alia Bhatt as she has been the constant target of trolls after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. Though Rajput’s suicide has nothing with her, certain remarks by her father Mahesh Bhatt on the incident didn’t go down well with netizens, who began censuring Alia.

Soon after Sushant’s demise, actress Kangana Ranaut reignited the nepotism debate and slammed many star kids, especially Alia, with harsh words. However, Alia did not react to it and in fact remained silent.

But recently when the trailer of her upcoming movie ‘Sadak 2’ was released, netizens started  spewing venom against her. The trailer received 11 million dislikes within a week, making it the 2nd most hated video on YouTube.

Amid all these consequences and attacks, one hasn’t heard a single protective or defending word from actor Ranbir Kapoor for his girlfriend Alia. Not even a sign of support from him!

The big question popping in the minds of  many netizens and fans of hers is, ‘What’s keeping Ranbir Kapoor from defending his girlfriend Alia Bhatt from all the vicious attack that she faces from the anti-nepotism mobs?’

Recently, a close friend of both Ranbir and Alia spoke to an entertainment source and said that it was not wise for anyone to speak up. Revealing the reason behind Ranbir not interfering in the controversy, his friend said, “He is very non-interfering. But I agree. Which man wouldn’t stand up for his loved ones when they are under attack, specially such a vicious attack? Anything anybody says can and will be held against him or her. Everyone who has an axe to grind with Karan Johar or Mahesh Bhatt or the Akhtar family is jumping in. The best thing to do is not saying anything”.

The anti-nepotism gang has labeled Ranbir as ‘skirt chaser’ which is an indirect way that suggests the reason for his lack of support to those who depend on him emotionally. On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’å which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

