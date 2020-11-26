Ranchi DC seeks report on how Lalu got phone in jail

Ranchi, Nov 26 : The Ranchi district administration has sought a report from the jail superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail here as to how incarcerated RJD supremo Lalu Yadav had access to a mobile phone.

On Tuesday, Lalu Yadav allegedly made a phone call to BJP’s Bihar legislator Lalan Paswan that created controversy. Lalu purportedly asked the legislator to remain absent during the election of the Speaker in the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi released an audio in which Lalu Yadav was heard trying to persuade BJP legislator Paswan to remain absent during the Speaker’s election.

The Jail IG of Jharkhand, Birendra Bhushan has asked Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chavi Ranjan to probe the matter. Acting on the IG’s order, the Ranchi DC on Thursday sought a report from the jail superintendent within 24 hours regarding violation of the jail manual. The DC wanted to know how a mobile phone reached Lalu Yadav which is a clear violation of the jail manual.

Lalu Yadav is serving a jail term, after being convicted in four fodder scam cases, of up to 14 years. For health reasons he was shifted to a ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi for treatment. Due to coronavirus he was shifted to a bungalow of RIMS Director.

The RIMS administration on Thursday also issued an order to shift Lalu Yadav from the bungalow back to the paying ward.

Lalu Yadav is has been receiving treatment in RIMS for the last 26 months.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.