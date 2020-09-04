Ranchi woman found living with dead husband for 3 days

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 7:44 pm IST
Ranchi woman found living with dead husband for 3 days

Ranchi, Sep 4 : An elderly woman was found living with the body of her dead husband for three days at her home in Ranchi, police said on Friday.

The case came to light when their landlord detected a foul smell emanating from the old couple’s rented accommodation in the Namkom locality on Friday.

He checked and saw 80-year-old Bhagwan Sharma lying dead in a room. The woman was said to be mentally unstable.

The two sons of the couple live elsewhere with their families and the elderly couple was allegedly not on good terms with them. After the landlord informed the sons about their father’s death, they performed the last rites.

READ:  Western Railway saves 3 cr due to 'solar power'

The elderly couple was living in the rented house for the last three years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close