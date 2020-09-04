Ranchi woman found living with dead husband for 3 days

Ranchi, Sep 4 : An elderly woman was found living with the body of her dead husband for three days at her home in Ranchi, police said on Friday.

The case came to light when their landlord detected a foul smell emanating from the old couple’s rented accommodation in the Namkom locality on Friday.

He checked and saw 80-year-old Bhagwan Sharma lying dead in a room. The woman was said to be mentally unstable.

The two sons of the couple live elsewhere with their families and the elderly couple was allegedly not on good terms with them. After the landlord informed the sons about their father’s death, they performed the last rites.

The elderly couple was living in the rented house for the last three years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.