Randeep Hooda pitches in to provide oxygen concentrators

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday posted an Instagram video announcing that he has teamed up with an NGO to arrange oxygen concentrators.

Randeep and the NGO, Khalsa Aid, aim to arrange at least 700 concentrators for the Covid-afflicted, at a time when oxygen is in short supply all over the country.

In the video post, Randeep stands displaying various placards that read slogans like “India needs Oxygen”, “Every 4 minutes a person dies by Covid-19”, “Crematoriums and burials are running out of space”, and “You can save precious lives”.

He asked people to donate for the cause, and reiterated his appeal in the caption alongside the video.

“It’s your chance to save lives! With India facing the worst of the pandemic, people are dying due to lack of oxygen. Let’s come together to help the country fight #COVID and save precious lives. @khalsaaid_india is providing oxygen concentrators and we urge you to come forward and do you bit to help India breathe,” Randeep wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda plays antagonist in the Eid release “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The Prabhu Deva directorial is slated for a pay-per-view release digitally on May 13.