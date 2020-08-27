Randeep Hooda recovering after leg surgery says, father

By Mansoor Updated: 27th August 2020 5:49 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda has undergone a leg surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here and is recuperating, his father Ranbir Hooda said.

The actor, who turned 44 on August 20, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, following which he had the surgery.

Randeep’s father said the actor is doing well and would be discharged soon.

“Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a leg surgery yesterday, he’s recovering and will be discharged soon. He’s COVID 19 negative and the surgery went well, so we will be able to take him home soon,” his father said in a statement.

Randeep was last seen in Chris Hemsworth starrer Netflix film “Extraction“.

Before the coronavirus-induced nation-wide lockdown was announced in March, the actor was shooting for his next, “Unfair and Lovely”, co-starring Ileana D’Cruz.

He would also be seen in Salman Khan’s “Radhe“, the release of which was pushed due to the pandemic.

While some portions of the film still remain to be shot, Randeep has reportedly completed his schedule.

Source: PTI
