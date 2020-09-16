Randeep Hooda returns to work, dubs for ‘Radhe’

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 4:20 pm IST
Randeep Hooda returns to work, dubs for 'Radhe'

Mumbai, Sep 16 : Actor Randeep Hooda feels grateful to resume work for the much-awaited film Radhe, starring Salman Khan.

“Grateful to be back at work #Radhe,” Randeep tweeted on Wednesday along with his photo in which he is seen standing behind a microphone. It seems like he is at a dubbing session.

Fans are thrilled about the idea of Randeep sharing screen space with Salman again after “Kick” and “Sultan”.

A fan tweeted: “Really excited for this movie whole Haryana is waiting for your movie with megastar Salman khan.”

“Can’t wait to witness #SalmanKhan & You On BIG SCREEN! Damn eagely waiting for #Radhe,” another user tweeted.

READ:  SSR case: Huge evidence to prove actor's death is 'murder by conspiracy', says Swamy

“Salman Khan and randeep hooda most successful combination,” opined a user.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Randeep had said: “In this (‘Radhe’), we are going to have some confrontation.”

“Salman’s films are a genre in themselves and I think it’s a different kind of an atmosphere. I, as an actor, definitely believe that one should be able to adapt to all atmospheres and styles of working and I am excited about it. “He (Salman) has been a very good friend and somebody I have looked up to in more ways than one, so it’s always exciting to be in a movie with him. Through him, my work reaches a lot more people,” Randeep had said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Death toll from rains, floods in Pak reach 310
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close