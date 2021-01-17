Randheer Rai to play a powerful man in Sunny Leone-starrer ‘Anamika’

Mumbai, Jan 17 : Actor Randheer Rai, who has featured in movies like “Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty” and “Poster Boys”, would play an antagonist in Sunny Leone-starrer “Anamika”.

“Anamika” is an action web series which is directed by Vikram Bhatt. It would have total 10 episodes. It also stars actress Sonnalli Seygall.

“I am playing a very powerful man named Walia in “Anamika”. People call him ‘Walia saab’. I am one of the main antagonists of the show,” he said.

“I am always happy to work with Vikram Bhatt sir because my last experience was really great in the web series ‘Zakhmi’, which was produced by Bhatt sir and he directed the first episode also, so we have a good understanding. During the look test, he told me that he was very happy to have me on board,” added the “Karn Sangini” actor.

As for the preparation, he shared,”I put on a little bit of weight so that this character looks stronger on screen.”

For now, he is enjoying exploring the digital space.

“I love to work for OTT because as an actor you want freedom, and OTT is all about freedom. So I really enjoy working for OTT,” said Randheer.

