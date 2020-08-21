Ranga Reddy man dies in RTC due to cardiac arrest

By Nihad Amani Published: 21st August 2020 8:38 am IST

Ranga Reddy: An old man died due to heart stroke in the RTC bus which was traveling from Mahabubnagar to Shadnagar on Thursday. According to the Shadnagar police, Miriyala Singotam (76), a resident of Jadcherla was traveling to Shadnagar in an RTC bus. After reaching the Shadnagar Depot, he did not get down, so the staff informed Shadnagar police.

They immediately shifted him to the hospital and the doctors informed that he died due to a heart attack. On the basis of a complaint filed by his son-in-law, Chandrashekar police registered the case and started investigating the case

READ:  Heavy rains lashTelangana; 12 farmers stuck in a stream rescued
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close