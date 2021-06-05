Range Rover to Hummer H2: Here’s Allu Arjun’s swanky car collection

Hyderabad: One of the most popular and bankable actors of Tollywood, Allu Arjun also known as Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, has earned a immense fan following over the years. With the flamboyant style and dancing skills, he has always been the talk of the town. At a young age itself, the ‘Pushpa’ star acquired fame and stardom with successful films like ‘Arya’, ‘Desamudru’, ‘Parugu’, etc.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun is known for his king size and super lavish lifestyle. He owns expensive things and the list includes a t-shirt worth Rs 65,000 or shoes worth Rs 1.45 lakh but also huge palatial bungalow in the neart of the city, stylish cars and super expensive vanity van worth Rs 7 crore.

Allu Arjun is known to be one among the biggest petrol-heads in the Telugu film fraternity and his coolest set of wheels proves it. His wide range of swanky vehicles includes a wide range of luxury cars and the upgraded vanity van ‘Falcon’.

Allu Arjun’s luxurious car collection

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the expensive wheels owned by the Stylish Star.

1. Range Rover

Allu Arjun purchased a black Range Rover which is priced around Rs 2.5 – 4 crore in the year 2019. He announced the same on his social media and also revealed that he named it as beast. Posing alongside the four-wheeler, he shared a photo on his social handle and wrote “New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast”

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

2. Hummer H2

(Photo: Twitter)

According to a report in Times Of India, not a lot of Indian celebrities own a Hummer, however, this SUV holds a place in the garage of Allu Arjun. The price of the luxurious and swanky SUV reportedly is Rs 75 lakh.

3. Jaguar XJ L

(Photo: Twitter)

A report by MensXP also states that the actor owns a Jaguar XJL which is worth Rs 1.2 crore.

4. Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

(Photo: Twitter)

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence also holds a place in Allu Arjun’s luxurious car collection. The car costs between Rs 1.30 crore to Rs. 1.35 crores.

Apart from the above, Allu Arjun also own Mercedes GLE 350d and BMW X6m.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film is based on red sandalwood smuggling and stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.