Rani Mukherji’s Hichki co star Leena Acharya passes away

Mumbai: Popular television actress Leena Acharya who is also known for her role in Rani Mukherji’s 2018 Bollywood starrer ‘Hichki’, passed away on November 21, 2020, in Delhi. She was in her 30s.

Leena Acharya suffered from kidney failure and couldn’t survive even after getting the organ donated from her mother. She breathed her last on Saturday.

Who is Leena Acharya?

Leena Acharya had worked in the Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki, that had released in 2018. She has mainly worked in many popular TV shows like Savdhaan India, Seth Ji, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Crime Patrol, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, CID, Pardes Me Hai Mera Dil, and Beyhadh among others.

She also worked in web series ‘Gandii Baat’.

Actors’ condolences to Leena

Speaking to Times Of India, Leena Acharya’s Seth Ji co-star Worship Khanna shared a few details regarding her death and paid condolences.

Khanna said, “The actress was suffering from kidney ailment for the past one and half years. Her mother donated her kidney a while back, but she didn’t survive.”

He also shared, “In 2015, I had the opportunity to work with Leena Ji. She played my mother on-screen in Seth Ji. I was playing the role of Ganesh Rao, a Maharashtrian. I would call her Maeri instead of Maa. We shared a great bond. Being a bachelor staying alone in Mumbai, she would get food for me and say ‘Betu khaana kha le’. She was a very fun-loving person.”

When asked about her illness, Worship said, “I knew she had health issues in 2015. Leena Acharya was surviving on one kidney and working. She had suffered many health ailments in between and in past four months her health had deteriorated a lot. She was an experienced actor and I will remember her forever.”

Mourning her demise, Leena’s ‘Class Of 2020’ co-star Rohan Mehraa also remembered her on his verified Instagram story. He wrote: “Rest in peace Leena Acharya ma’am. Last year this time we were shooting for Class of 2020. Will miss you.”

According to various media reports, Leena Acharya was battling kidney related ailments for over a year.