Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on TV lead to privilege motion against him

Hyderabad: Former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks during a recent interview with NDTV have led to a privilege notice against him in the Parliament on Monday.

During the interview, Gogoi had emphasised in his book titled, “Justice for the Judge” that he “goes to the Rajya Sabha whenever I feel like it.” Trinamool Congress has submitted the privilege notice stating that the former CJI’s comments were in contempt of the Rajya Sabha.

The Trinamool Congress also stated that the comments undermine the dignity of the house and constitute a breach of privilege. The privilege notice also highlights a controversial excerpt from the interview. It read “I (Ranjan Gogoi) go to the Rajya Sabha when I feel like when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip. Therefore, whenever the bell rings for the party members to come, it does not bound me, I go there of my choice and come out on my choice… I am an independent member of the house.”

Responding to a question regarding his meager attendance in the upper house of the parliament, Gogoi told NDTV, “What is the magic about Rajya Sabha? I would have been better off in terms of pay, emoluments if I had been chairman of a tribunal. I am not taking a penny from the Rajya Sabha.”

It is to be noted that Gogoi accepted the Rajya Sabha seat without any hesitation since he wanted to highlight the issues with regards to the judiciary, and the issues from the North-Eastern region.