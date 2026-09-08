Ranveer, Deepika share adorable family photos with daughter Dua

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have treated fans to a heartwarming set of family photographs featuring their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. The black-and-white pictures capture the trio laughing, playing and sharing some candid moments as they prepare to welcome another member into their family.

Deepika proudly flaunts her baby bump in the photos, while little Dua completely steals the show with her adorable expressions. One frame shows her hiding her face between her parents, while another captures her bursting into laughter with Ranveer and Deepika by her side.

Ranveer shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings,” while tagging Deepika.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The post holds additional significance as Dua celebrates her second birthday on September 8. Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their daughter in 2024 and later revealed that they named her Dua because she was the answer to their prayers.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in April 2026 through a sweet post featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. Their latest family portraits have now offered fans a closer glimpse of this special phase as Dua prepares to become a big sister.