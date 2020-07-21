Ranveer flaunts man bun styled by Deepika

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 21st July 2020 1:21 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh flaunted his hair styled by wife Deepika Padukone in a new social media post.

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. He is seen showcasing a small man bun.

The “Gully Boy” actor said it reminded him of a samurai played by Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune in the 1961 film “Yojimbo”. “Hair by: @deepikapadukone. A Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?” he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.4 million likes.

Deepika commented: “Who took the picture…?”

The actors tied the knot in 2018 at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

The couple will be next be seen together in Kabir Khan’s “83”, where Ranveer plays the former Indian captain Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi.

Source: IANS
